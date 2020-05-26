Save up to 70% on Superman, Batman, and other DC digital comics priced from $6
Tuesday, 26 May 2020 () If you stocked up on graphic novels from ComiXology’s Memorial Day discounts and are looking for what to read now, today’s DC What Happens Next Sale is certainly worth a closer look. There you’ll be able to save up to* 70%* on a collection of digital comics starting at under *$6*. One standout amongst the DC deals is on Superman: Earth One Vol. 2 at* $5.99*. Down from its $12 going rate, today’s offer saves you 50% and matches the lowest we’ve seen on a digital copy. This graphic novel follows a young Clark Kent on his journey to becoming the “World’s Greatest Super Hero.” Though that’s about as challenging as it sounds, with Superman having to deal with a ruthless dictator and other hurdles along the way. Head below for additional top picks.
more…
The post Save up to 70% on Superman, Batman, and other DC digital comics priced from $6 appeared first on 9to5Toys.