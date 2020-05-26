Global  

Daniel Abt fired from Audi’s Formula E team for using pro sim driver in virtual race

TechCrunch Tuesday, 26 May 2020
Audi fired Daniel Abt from its Formula E racing team after learning he had a professional sim driver race for him during a virtual competition called the “Race at Home Challenge” held over the weekend. The automaker said in a statement via Formula E that Abt had been suspended from Audi Sport “with immediate effect.” […]
