Trump accuses Twitter of 2020 election interference after the platform fact-checks his tweets

betanews Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
Donald Trump has lashed out at Twitter, accusing the site of not only interfering in the 2020 presidential elections, but also of standing in the way of free speech. The accusations came after the site added a fact-checking link to a tweet Trump posted suggesting that mail-in ballots in California would be "substantially fraudulent". Twitter added a "Get the facts about mail-in ballots" to a pair of his tweets, causing the president to react angrily. The site, did not, however, censor or delete the tweets. See also: Twitter slaps 'manipulated media' label on deceptively edited video of Biden retweeted by… [Continue Reading]
Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: Twitter Won’t Remove Trump’s Murder Conspiracy Theory

Twitter Won’t Remove Trump’s Murder Conspiracy Theory 00:57

 President Donald Trump has attacked MSNBC host Joe Scarborough by baselessly claiming he was involved in the death of his aide in 2001. Twitter refuses to take down Trump’s conspiracy theory from the social media platform.

