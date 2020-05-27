Stable Android 10 Update For OnePlus 5/5T Is Available Now!
Wednesday, 27 May 2020 () OnePlus has started rolling out stable Android 10 updates for OnePlus 5 and 5T smartphones that were initially released with Android 7.0 Nougat. After releasing beta updates, a stable OxygenOS 10 update based on Android 10 is now, finally, available for OnePlus 5 and 5T. OnePlus hasn’t made an official announcement, but the update was […]
