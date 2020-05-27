China’s top short video apps and e-commerce giants pally up



Related videos from verified sources Disgusting Woman Filmed Spitting on Fruit in China



ANSHUN, CHINA — A female vendor was filmed on May 11th, in a now-viral video, sipping water from a bottle and then to mist her waxberries, spat the water from her mouth all over the fruit. The.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 02:01 Published 2 weeks ago Wild elk in China rescued after its antlers became entangled in fishing nets



A large male wild elk was rescued after its antlers were entangled with abandoned fishing nets in southern China. The video showed that this trapped male elk stuck in the fishing nets and struggle.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:56 Published 3 weeks ago You Might Like

Tweets about this