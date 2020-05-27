Global  

China’s top short video apps and e-commerce giants pally up

TechCrunch Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
JD.com, the online retailer that is Alibaba’s long-time nemesis, announced Wednesday a strategic partnership with Kuaishou, the main rival of TikTok’s sibling in China, Douyin. The collaboration is part of a rising trend in the Chinese internet where short video apps and e-commerce platforms increasingly turn to each other for monetization synergies. The thinking goes […]
