Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The team believes R5519 is the result of a cataclysmic collision in the early universe in which another object punched a hole through the middle of R5519.



The post Astronomers Spot Ancient ‘Ring of Fire’ Galaxy appeared first on ExtremeTech. The team believes R5519 is the result of a cataclysmic collision in the early universe in which another object punched a hole through the middle of R5519.The post Astronomers Spot Ancient ‘Ring of Fire’ Galaxy appeared first on ExtremeTech. 👓 View full article