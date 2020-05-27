Global  

Samsung Money is the company’s new Samsung Pay-linked debit card program

The Verge Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
Samsung Money is the company’s new Samsung Pay-linked debit card programSamsung has announced further details for its upcoming debit card program: it’s called Samsung Money by SoFi (which, as previously announced, is partnering with Samsung on the program), and it’ll tie in directly with the existing Samsung Pay app.

Originally announced earlier in May, today’s news offers more concrete information on what Samsung Money will actually offer — specifically, a cash management account and a Samsung Money debit card (a Mastercard issued by The Bancorp Bank).

Samsung is promising that Samsung Money will feature no account fees (although the fine print reserves the right to change that in the future) and “higher interest” compared to the national average (although Samsung doesn’t go into specifics).

A key part...
