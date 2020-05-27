Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Meet Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken, 2 'badass' astronauts, engineers, and dads who are poised to make history for SpaceX, NASA and the world

Business Insider Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
Meet Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken, 2 'badass' astronauts, engineers, and dads who are poised to make history for SpaceX, NASA and the world· SpaceX is about to launch two people to space — its first-ever human mission since Elon Musk founded the rocket company 18 years ago.
· SpaceX's new Crew Dragon spaceship will be piloted by NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley during the test flight, called Demo-2.
· Both men are military test pilots, engineers,...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: SpaceX’s Historic Launch With NASA Astronauts Is a ‘Go’

SpaceX’s Historic Launch With NASA Astronauts Is a ‘Go’ 00:54

 SpaceX’s Historic Launch With NASA Astronauts Is a ‘Go’ SpaceX’s Falcon 9 and Crew Dragon spacecraft are set to take flight on Wednesday. NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken will be onboard, making a trip to the International Space Station. NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine, via...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Astronauts get buckled into spacecraft [Video]

Astronauts get buckled into spacecraft

Astronauts get buckled into spacecraft

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:12Published
Animation of Nasa SpaceX mission ahead of launch [Video]

Animation of Nasa SpaceX mission ahead of launch

Nasa and SpaceX are on course to make history on Wednesday as they launch two astronauts into space from US soil for the first time since 2011. Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley will journey to the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:41Published

Related news from verified sources

Weather better for historic SpaceX launch of Nasa astronauts

Weather better for historic SpaceX launch of Nasa astronautsCAPE CANAVERAL: With the weather looking up, SpaceX and NASA officials vowed Tuesday to keep crew safety the top priority for the nation's first astronaut launch...
WorldNews Also reported by •TechCrunch

SpaceX ready for defining moment with first humans on rocket

SpaceX ready for defining moment with first humans on rocketElon Musk is about to face his biggest test after almost two decades as a space entrepreneur: launching human beings into orbit. If the weather holds and there...
WorldNews


Tweets about this

MayteMirella

T◊Ш◊T ❥ PLIRSLIΣ ❁ RΣSΣR ❤︎ RT @thehill: Vice President Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence -- wearing masks -- meet with Astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley. #SpaceX… 52 seconds ago

BOCATWEETER

NEWS FRM BOCA RATON RT @orlandosentinel: They became astronauts together and attended each other’s weddings. Now, they head to space. Meet Bob Behnken and Doug… 3 minutes ago

PidaRipley

Pida Ripley RT @NYTScience: Meet Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, best friends and NASA astronauts, about to be the first travelers in a new era of human s… 5 minutes ago

thehill

The Hill Vice President Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence -- wearing masks -- meet with Astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurl… https://t.co/Mzfdh08oVi 7 minutes ago