Ford made its police SUV heat itself up to more than 133 degrees to kill the coronavirus (F)
Wednesday, 27 May 2020 () · Ford has added a technology to its Police Interceptor Utility that can increase the interior temperature beyond 133 degrees Fahrenheit for 15 minutes to kill the novel coronavirus.
· That's about as hot as one of the hottest places on Earth: Death Valley, California.
· Ford worked with Ohio State and police departments to...
Ford has announced a new tool to help neutralize COVID-19 inside police vehicles. It's a heated software enhancement that temporarily raises the interior temperature of a car to at least 133 degrees for 15 minutes.
Army Chief General Naravane is presiding over the Commanders’ Conference that is likely to also discuss the standoff at LAC among other things; The UN's weather agency has warned that the coronavirus..
Credit: Oneindia Duration: 03:16Published
Tweets about this
(((Melissa L))) Ford made its police SUV heat itself up to more than 133 degrees to kill the coronavirus https://t.co/FWHe9dOoni via @businessinsider13 minutes ago
Mindsect RT @businessinsider: Ford made its police SUV heat itself up to more than 133 degrees to kill the coronavirus https://t.co/EnaWf7j8Bh 6 hours ago
💖Kelly💖 Ford made its police SUV heat itself up to more than 133 degrees to kill the coronavirus https://t.co/xpBUIA3334 via @businessinsider8 hours ago
Celebs 🌟 Ford made its police SUV heat itself up to more than 133 degrees to kill the coronavirus – Business Insider… https://t.co/uzUVKIvdJK 8 hours ago
paperspy Ford made its police SUV heat itself up to more than 133 degrees to kill the coronavirus https://t.co/Zcsw6fQZ9f 9 hours ago
Manchester United News Ford made its police SUV heat itself up to more than 133 degrees to kill the coronavirus https://t.co/Qi0WJ1RDNm 9 hours ago
Jaden Schaul RT @KION546: NEW SOFTWARE: The ongoing spread of coronavirus has made disinfecting police vehicles a major issue. Ford created software tha… 9 hours ago
KION News 5 46 NEW SOFTWARE: The ongoing spread of coronavirus has made disinfecting police vehicles a major issue. Ford created s… https://t.co/8fH3UnmFvd 9 hours ago