Ford made its police SUV heat itself up to more than 133 degrees to kill the coronavirus (F)

Business Insider Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
Ford made its police SUV heat itself up to more than 133 degrees to kill the coronavirus (F)· Ford has added a technology to its Police Interceptor Utility that can increase the interior temperature beyond 133 degrees Fahrenheit for 15 minutes to kill the novel coronavirus.
· That's about as hot as one of the hottest places on Earth: Death Valley, California.
· Ford worked with Ohio State and police departments to...
Video credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Ford heats police cars to 133 degrees to burn germs

Ford heats police cars to 133 degrees to burn germs 00:35

 Ford has announced a new tool to help neutralize COVID-19 inside police vehicles. It's a heated software enhancement that temporarily raises the interior temperature of a car to at least 133 degrees for 15 minutes.

