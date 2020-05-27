Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sony’s first PS5 game reveal could be June 3rd

The Verge Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
Sony’s first PS5 game reveal could be June 3rdImage: Sony

Sony is reportedly planning a PlayStation 5 game event for June 3rd. Bloomberg reports that Sony’s virtual event is tentatively planned for next week but that “plans have been in flux and that the day may change.” Sony is said to be focusing on games for this PS5 event and is not expected to “reveal every essential detail” on the console during the first event.

Further events are planned in the coming weeks and months, much like how rival Microsoft has been trickling out information about its Xbox Series X console in recent months.

Sony has so far unveiled PS5 specs, a logo, and a new wireless controller for its next-gen console. Sony has not yet shown off what the PlayStation 5 looks like, and it’s not clear if the company will do so at...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Betamax changed home video forever [Video]

Betamax changed home video forever

Betamax first came out 45 years ago. While the technology has become something of a punchline, a shorthand for any obscure out-of-date format, Sony's Betamax was the first real consumer video system..

Credit: Engadget AOL     Duration: 10:37Published
Sony Offers Free PS4 Games to Get People to Play at Home [Video]

Sony Offers Free PS4 Games to Get People to Play at Home

Sony Offers Free PS4 Games to Get People to Play at Home Sony is encouraging everyone to #PlayAtHome during the coronavirus pandemic. The free games include 'Journey' and 'Uncharted: The Nathan..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:56Published

Related news from verified sources

Sony announces PlayStation 5 game reveal event for June 4

Sony announces PlayStation 5 game reveal event for June 4
Polygon

The PlayStation 5 will finally get revealed on June 4, with an event Sony is touting as a first look 'at the future of gaming on PlayStation 5' (SNE)

The PlayStation 5 will finally get revealed on June 4, with an event Sony is touting as a first look 'at the future of gaming on PlayStation 5' (SNE)· *The PlayStation 5, Sony's next-generation game console, will finally be revealed in a presentation on June 4, the company said.* · *Sony announced the news...
Business Insider


Tweets about this