White House organizes harassment of Twitter employee as Trump threatens company

The White House has set its sights on a single Twitter employee after the company attached a fact-checking link to two of the president’s tweets containing lies and misinformation related to voter fraud. The charge was led on Fox News Wednesday morning, with Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway targeting Twitter’s head of site integrity, Yoel Roth, after digging up some tweets that were critical of Trump, Conway, and the administration.



Conway called the employee "horrible" and directed listeners to go after him. "Somebody in San Francisco go wake him up and tell him he's about to get a lot more followers," she said on air. Immediately, the call was picked up by right-wing personalities and Trump supporters, who began sharing screenshots of...


