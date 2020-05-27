Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Weber iGrill 3 smart thermometer jumpstarts your summer meals at $64.50

9to5Toys Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
Amazon offers the Weber iGrill 3 Smart Thermometer for *$64.47 shipped*. Regularly $100, today’s deal matches the best we’ve seen over the last 6-months. With grilling season upon us, now is a great time to score a thermometer like this. You’ll be able to enjoy smartphone connectivity, which makes it easy to keep an eye on your food’s temperature. Notable features here include up to 250-hours of battery life and a heat resistant design up to 715-degrees. You can utilize various presets, which make it easy to ensure that your meat doesn’t overcook. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

more…

The post Weber iGrill 3 smart thermometer jumpstarts your summer meals at $64.50 appeared first on 9to5Toys.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

WhatDigital

What Digital Weber iGrill 3 smart thermometer jumpstarts your summer meals at $64.50 - 9to5Toys... (https://t.co/nRFJiSx2n7) 4 hours ago

robinsnewswire

Global News Report "Weber iGrill 3 Digital Smart Cooking Thermometer only $64.47: eDeal Info" #Amazon #Ebay #Walmart #Discounts… https://t.co/8AqUvhi1Zr 5 hours ago

al_rasheed

Al Rasheed RT @9to5toys: Weber iGrill 3 smart thermometer jumpstarts your summer meals at $64.50 https://t.co/M2NxoOmXSu by @trevorjd14 5 hours ago

9to5toys

9to5Toys Weber iGrill 3 smart thermometer jumpstarts your summer meals at $64.50 https://t.co/M2NxoOmXSu by @trevorjd14 5 hours ago

eDealinfoUSA

eDealinfo.com Weber iGrill 3 Digital Smart Cooking Thermometer only $64.47 https://t.co/qzmoDCEQrI 6 hours ago