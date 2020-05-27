Weber iGrill 3 smart thermometer jumpstarts your summer meals at $64.50

Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Amazon offers the Weber iGrill 3 Smart Thermometer for *$64.47 shipped*. Regularly $100, today’s deal matches the best we’ve seen over the last 6-months. With grilling season upon us, now is a great time to score a thermometer like this. You’ll be able to enjoy smartphone connectivity, which makes it easy to keep an eye on your food’s temperature. Notable features here include up to 250-hours of battery life and a heat resistant design up to 715-degrees. You can utilize various presets, which make it easy to ensure that your meat doesn’t overcook. Rated 4.3/5 stars.



