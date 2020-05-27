Elon Musk told NASA astronauts' kids, 'we've done everything we can to make sure your dads come back ok' ahead of the SpaceX launch
Wednesday, 27 May 2020 () · Elon Musk appeared to choke up while discussing his responsibility for the lives of the two NASA astronauts that SpaceX is set to launch into space on Wednesday.
· Musk said he told the astronauts' families: "We've done everything we can to make sure your dads come back ok."
· Though the Falcon 9 rocket has undergone...
NASA Astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley gave their families air hugs as they said goodbye before heading to the launch pad on Wednesday. Behnken and Hurley are part of the first manned mission to launch from U.S. soil since 2011.
