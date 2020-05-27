Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Elon Musk told NASA astronauts' kids, 'we've done everything we can to make sure your dads come back ok' ahead of the SpaceX launch

Business Insider Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
Elon Musk told NASA astronauts' kids, 'we've done everything we can to make sure your dads come back ok' ahead of the SpaceX launch· Elon Musk appeared to choke up while discussing his responsibility for the lives of the two NASA astronauts that SpaceX is set to launch into space on Wednesday.
· Musk said he told the astronauts' families: "We've done everything we can to make sure your dads come back ok."
· Though the Falcon 9 rocket has undergone...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: WEB EXTRA: Astronauts Say Bye To Families

WEB EXTRA: Astronauts Say Bye To Families 00:57

 NASA Astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley gave their families air hugs as they said goodbye before heading to the launch pad on Wednesday. Behnken and Hurley are part of the first manned mission to launch from U.S. soil since 2011.

Related videos from verified sources

SpaceX Set To Become First Private Company To Launch Astronauts Into Space [Video]

SpaceX Set To Become First Private Company To Launch Astronauts Into Space

Elon Musk's Hawthorne-based SpaceX will seek to make history Wednesday afternoon and become the first private company to launch a crewed mission into space.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:48Published
SpaceX: NASA Astronauts Arrive At Launch Pad To Prepare To Rocket Into Orbit [Video]

SpaceX: NASA Astronauts Arrive At Launch Pad To Prepare To Rocket Into Orbit

With thunderstorms and the possibility of tornadoes threatening a delay, two NASA astronauts climbed aboard a SpaceX rocket ship Wednesday for liftoff on a history-making flight that was seen as a..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:41Published

Related news from verified sources

Meet Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken, 2 'badass' astronauts, engineers, and dads who are poised to make history for SpaceX, NASA and the world

Meet Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken, 2 'badass' astronauts, engineers, and dads who are poised to make history for SpaceX, NASA and the world· SpaceX is about to launch two people to space — its first-ever human mission since Elon Musk founded the rocket company 18 years ago. · SpaceX's new Crew...
Business Insider

Everything you need to know about SpaceX's historic astronaut launch

The stakes have never been higher for Elon Musk's SpaceX. On Wednesday, the company will attempt to launch two NASA astronauts to the International Space Station...
CTV News Also reported by •IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

beth2_k3a

🇺🇸CR🇺🇸 RT @KMGGaryde: GOD SPEED SpaceX 🇺🇸 Historic! America is by your side! 🇺🇸 @SpaceX." @ElonMusk NASA's SpaceX launch live updates: Elon Mu… 30 seconds ago

relay_data

Data Relay Elon Musk told NASA astronauts' kids, 'we've done everything we can to make sure your dads come back ok' ahead of t… https://t.co/Qhfx4p628M 25 minutes ago

BestThrifty

ThriftyMillionaire🇺🇸 Elon Musk appeared to choke up while discussing his responsibility for the lives of the two NASA astronauts that Sp… https://t.co/mRKhUPpqPX 30 minutes ago

Turfline

Turfline/Trading RT @SciInsider: Elon Musk told NASA astronauts' kids, 'we've done everything we can to make sure your dads come back ok' ahead of the Space… 34 minutes ago

Insureteck

Insureteck NASA's SpaceX launch live updates: Elon Musk shares what he told astronauts It's the first time Americans are being… https://t.co/UB70Oo0xWL 45 minutes ago