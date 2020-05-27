Elon Musk told NASA astronauts' kids, 'we've done everything we can to make sure your dads come back ok' ahead of the SpaceX launch

Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

· Elon Musk appeared to choke up while discussing his responsibility for the lives of the two NASA astronauts that SpaceX is set to launch into space on Wednesday.

· Musk said he told the astronauts' families: "We've done everything we can to make sure your dads come back ok."

· Though the Falcon 9 rocket has undergone... · Elon Musk appeared to choke up while discussing his responsibility for the lives of the two NASA astronauts that SpaceX is set to launch into space on Wednesday.· Musk said he told the astronauts' families: "We've done everything we can to make sure your dads come back ok."· Though the Falcon 9 rocket has undergone 👓 View full article

