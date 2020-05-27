Global  

SpaceX's first crewed mission to the ISS is scrubbed for today

engadget Wednesday, 27 May 2020
We came this close to ushering in a new era of American spaceflight, one that combines the experience and capabilities of both private and public aerospace programs. But the weather simply wouldn’t cooperate. At roughly T-16 minutes, NASA scrubbed We...
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Animation of Nasa SpaceX mission ahead of launch

Animation of Nasa SpaceX mission ahead of launch 01:41

 Nasa and SpaceX are on course to make history on Wednesday as they launch two astronauts into space from US soil for the first time since 2011. Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley will journey to the International Space Station (ISS) at around 9.30pm UK time on May 27, in a spacecraft built by...

