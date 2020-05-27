Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Watch nearly 24 minutes of new gameplay from The Last of Us Part II

The Verge Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
Watch nearly 24 minutes of new gameplay from The Last of Us Part IIImage: Sony

Sony and Naughty Dog showed off nearly 24 minutes of new footage for the highly anticipated The Last of Us Part II in a State of Play video today.

The Last of Us Part II seems to share a lot of similarities with the first game — you’ll still be spending a lot of time crawling behind cover to hide from people or the zombie-like Infected. But today’s video showed off some new features, including swinging on a rope to cross a chasm, riding a boat through a flooded area, and some improvements to crafting (including visual upgrades to your weapons). The video also showed Ellie swimming — something the character didn’t know how to do (and was actively scared of) in the first game.

Image: Sony

The video also shed some...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Fast-Forward Innovation: Hulu’s Helfand Celebrates ‘Pause Ads’ [Video]

Fast-Forward Innovation: Hulu’s Helfand Celebrates ‘Pause Ads’

In a world where viewers resent and recoil from advertising, how do broadcasters and publishers deliver results for advertisers anymore? By working with, not against, prevailing audience behavior. In..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 10:03Published
Most Americans working from home can't remember the last time they wore real pants [Video]

Most Americans working from home can't remember the last time they wore real pants

Two in three Americans said they flat-out don't remember the last time they wore real pants, according to new research.In a survey of 2,000 American respondents who currently work from home, four in..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:03Published

Tweets about this

yaxeed

yaxeed Watch nearly 24 minutes of new gameplay from The Last of Us Part II https://t.co/Sbspi4RqWA 1 hour ago

Ranzware

Ranzware IS Co. Watch nearly 24 minutes of new gameplay from The Last of Us Part II https://t.co/XlVKy04ptL #Tech #Technews #Ranzware 2 hours ago

itsnerdnews

nerdlynews Watch nearly 24 minutes of new gameplay from The Last of Us Part II https://t.co/lttd3DBsw2 2 hours ago

wtagraphix

WTA Graphix, Inc. RT @WebDesignHat: Watch nearly 24 minutes of new gameplay from The Last of Us Part II https://t.co/zj3YFeIr5W https://t.co/4i642vroEf 2 hours ago

WebDesignHat

Web Design Hat Watch nearly 24 minutes of new gameplay from The Last of Us Part II https://t.co/zj3YFeIr5W https://t.co/4i642vroEf 2 hours ago

TINTechBloggers

TIN-Tech Bloggers Watch nearly 24 minutes of new gameplay from The Last of Us Part II ((Jay Peters)/The Verge) https://t.co/Q5QNpvUKrC 2 hours ago

DirkStrauss

Dirk Strauss Watch nearly 24 minutes of new gameplay from The Last of Us Part II https://t.co/jQxsAY5uDJ 2 hours ago

grrl_goth

Emmy RT @verge: Watch nearly 24 minutes of new gameplay from The Last of Us Part II https://t.co/XdxwWgZGzE https://t.co/mhT2X1i0fM 2 hours ago