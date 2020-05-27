Watch nearly 24 minutes of new gameplay from The Last of Us Part II
Wednesday, 27 May 2020 () Image: Sony
Sony and Naughty Dog showed off nearly 24 minutes of new footage for the highly anticipated The Last of Us Part II in a State of Play video today.
The Last of Us Part II seems to share a lot of similarities with the first game — you’ll still be spending a lot of time crawling behind cover to hide from people or the zombie-like Infected. But today’s video showed off some new features, including swinging on a rope to cross a chasm, riding a boat through a flooded area, and some improvements to crafting (including visual upgrades to your weapons). The video also showed Ellie swimming — something the character didn’t know how to do (and was actively scared of) in the first game.
In a world where viewers resent and recoil from advertising, how do broadcasters and publishers deliver results for advertisers anymore? By working with, not against, prevailing audience behavior. In..