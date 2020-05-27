Call of Duty Modern Warfare Season 4 launches June 3, here’s what we know

Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Call of Duty’s latest installment, Modern Warfare, is getting its fourth season on June 3rd. The Call of Duty Modern Warfare Season 4 update will bring with it quite a lot, but the main storyline begins in the campaign and continues through Special Ops. While we don’t know everything that Season 4 will entail, we do have a bit of storyline progression and some keys as to how to learn more about what’s to come.







