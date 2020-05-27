Global  

Call of Duty Modern Warfare Season 4 launches June 3, here’s what we know

9to5Toys Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
Call of Duty’s latest installment, Modern Warfare, is getting its fourth season on June 3rd. The Call of Duty Modern Warfare Season 4 update will bring with it quite a lot, but the main storyline begins in the campaign and continues through Special Ops. While we don’t know everything that Season 4 will entail, we do have a bit of storyline progression and some keys as to how to learn more about what’s to come.

