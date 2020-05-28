Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Xbox Family Settings app sets limits on your kids' game time

engadget Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
Microsoft is doing more to keep tabs on your kids’ digital habits. It just released the preview version of an Xbox Family Settings app for Android and 10,000 iOS users that manages what, when and how children play on Xbox consoles. You can set time l...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: SWNS STUDIO - Published
News video: Rude camel raids a family’s car for snacks

Rude camel raids a family’s car for snacks 00:36

   This is the moment a rude camel got the hump and raided a family's car in search of snacks. Nathan Pugh, 37, was at Arbuckle Wilderness - a drive-through zoo in Davis, Oklahoma - when the overzealous camel came poking around. "When you pay to get in, they give you food," said Nathan,...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Family play tic-tac-toe with their cats using biscuits during lockdown [Video]

Family play tic-tac-toe with their cats using biscuits during lockdown

A California family who were bored during lockdown played a revised noughts and crosses, or tic-tac-toe, game with their pet cats. Sheena Molina played the game with her two daughters and their..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:25Published
Four Kids And It movie [Video]

Four Kids And It movie

Four Kids And It movie trailer - Plot synopsis: Based on the best-selling children's book, this engrossing family fantasy-adventure stars Michael Caine, Russell Brand, Matthew Goode and Paula Patton...

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:12Published

Related news from verified sources

Microsoft has a new app to help parents keep tabs on their kids’ Xbox time

Microsoft has a new app to help parents keep tabs on their kids’ Xbox timeImage: Microsoft Microsoft’s Xbox Family Settings App is a new way for parents and guardians to manage how their children spend their gaming time. Available...
The Verge


Tweets about this

kathenasorg

Kathenas Xbox Family Settings app sets limits on your kids' game time https://t.co/zfWWLDN1hR via @engadget 48 seconds ago

15MinuteNewsTec

Technology News Xbox Family Settings app sets limits on your kids' game time https://t.co/3ie3Xbfhro #Gadgets 28 minutes ago

KevinBland

Kevin Bland Xbox Family Settings app sets limits on your kids' game time https://t.co/gqeMy03A2i https://t.co/XyvHhVyq5K 1 hour ago

YTGConsulting

YTG Consulting Xbox Family Settings app sets limits on your kids' game time https://t.co/WDzrbvqHpW 1 hour ago

latesttoy

LatestToy.com Xbox Family Settings app sets limits on your kids' game time... https://t.co/JEiD9Xfnde 1 hour ago

PavelNosok

Pavel Nosok Xbox Family Settings app sets limits on your kids’ game time https://t.co/a0vht0eMDm 1 hour ago

nswint

Noah Swint Xbox Family Settings app sets limits on your kids' game time https://t.co/XQbbWouWrE 2 hours ago

e_Broky

eBroky Xbox Family Settings app sets limits on your kids’ game time https://t.co/FyehVmHdyG 2 hours ago