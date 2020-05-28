Global  

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey responds to criticism after dustup over adding fact-check labels to Trump's tweets

Business Insider Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey responds to criticism after dustup over adding fact-check labels to Trump's tweets· Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey responded to criticism from President Donald Trump and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a series of tweets Wednesday night.
· Trump lashed out at Twitter after a fact-checking label was added to several of his incorrect tweets about mail-in ballots in California, claiming the system is wrought with...
Video credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Asked Public To Leave His Employees Alone

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Asked Public To Leave His Employees Alone 00:32

 Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey responded to criticism over adding fact-checking labels to the president’s tweets. According to Business Insider, Twitter tagged mail-in ballots tweets as something that needed to be checked. Dorsey said he’s “ultimately accountable” for Twitter’s actions and asked...

Gal Gadot's New Apple TV+ Series, 'The Simpsons' Delivered in 4:3 Aspect Ratio on Disney+ & More | THR News [Video]

Gal Gadot's New Apple TV+ Series, 'The Simpsons' Delivered in 4:3 Aspect Ratio on Disney+ & More | THR News

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is firing back at President Donald Trump, Gal Gadot has a new series coming to Apple TV+ and all is right in the world again! And get ready, 'The Simpsons' is back to its proper..

Credit: THR News     Duration: 02:06Published
Trump Signs Executive Order Targeting Social Media Companies [Video]

Trump Signs Executive Order Targeting Social Media Companies

Trump Signs Executive Order Targeting Social Media Companies President Donald Trump signed the executive order that seeks to curtail social media "censorship" on Thursday. The move comes two days..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:18Published

BREAKING: MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski to Meet With Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey About Removing Trump Tweets

BREAKING: MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski to Meet With Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey About Removing Trump TweetsMSNBC's *Mika Brzezinski* has announced that a meeting is in the works between her and Twitter CEO *Jack Dorsey* about President *Donald Trump's* tweets.
Mediaite

Lori Klausutis' widower asks Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to delete Trump's tweets suggesting Joe Scarborough murdered her

Lori Klausutis' widower asks Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to delete Trump's tweets suggesting Joe Scarborough murdered her· Over the past few weeks, President Trump has used Twitter to spread a conspiracy theory that TV host and former congressman Joe Scarborough murdered a former...
Business Insider

