Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 To Go Live On June 3

Fossbytes Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 will officially go live on June 3. What’s unique about season 4 is that the beloved Captain Price will be joining the Warzone as the lastest operator. Call of Duty: Warzone confirmed the release date for Season 4 by releasing a trailer on their official Twitter account. There isn’t […]

The post Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 To Go Live On June 3 appeared first on Fossbytes.
