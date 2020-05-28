Thursday, 28 May 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 will officially go live on June 3. What’s unique about season 4 is that the beloved Captain Price will be joining the Warzone as the lastest operator. Call of Duty: Warzone confirmed the release date for Season 4 by releasing a trailer on their official Twitter account. There isn’t […]



The post Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 To Go Live On June 3 appeared first on Fossbytes. 👓 View full article

