Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Indian TikTok Alternative ‘Mitron’ Crosses 5 Million Downloads

Fossbytes Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
Indian TikTok alternative Mitron app has crossed 5 million downloads on the Google Play Store within a month of launch. An IIT Roorkee student Shivank Agarwal is the creator of the Indian TikTok alternative. The launch of the Indian TikTok alternative, at the time when TikTok is embroiled in the Youtube vs TikTok war and […]

The post Indian TikTok Alternative ‘Mitron’ Crosses 5 Million Downloads appeared first on Fossbytes.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

TikTok parkour star shows off backflip skills on Mumbai beach [Video]

TikTok parkour star shows off backflip skills on Mumbai beach

Akash Shivdarshan Singh is a 23-year-old TikTok star (@wassupakash) and parkour practitioner from Mumbai, India. The self-taught athlete demonstrates his impressive skills as he pulls off a series..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:18Published
Papa John's Ex-CEO On TikTok Shows $11 Million Mansion [Video]

Papa John's Ex-CEO On TikTok Shows $11 Million Mansion

Jason Merrit/Getty John Schnatter went on TikTok to take followers inside his $11 million mansion in Louisville, Kentucky. Schnatter is the founder and former CEO of the pizza chain Papa John's. Forbes..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published

Related news from verified sources

Step aside TikTok, local 'Mitron' has gone vocal

With over half a million downloads every day, a TikTok clone called ‘Mitron’ has climbed up the chart of top Indian alternatives for the Chinese short videos...
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this