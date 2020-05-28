Indian TikTok Alternative ‘Mitron’ Crosses 5 Million Downloads
Thursday, 28 May 2020 () Indian TikTok alternative Mitron app has crossed 5 million downloads on the Google Play Store within a month of launch. An IIT Roorkee student Shivank Agarwal is the creator of the Indian TikTok alternative. The launch of the Indian TikTok alternative, at the time when TikTok is embroiled in the Youtube vs TikTok war and […]
The post Indian TikTok Alternative ‘Mitron’ Crosses 5 Million Downloads appeared first on Fossbytes.
Jason Merrit/Getty John Schnatter went on TikTok to take followers inside his $11 million mansion in Louisville, Kentucky. Schnatter is the founder and former CEO of the pizza chain Papa John's. Forbes..