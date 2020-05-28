Mark Zuckerberg told Fox News that Facebook will not fact-check Trump's false claims as Twitter did
Thursday, 28 May 2020 () · Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg told Fox News on Wednesday that his platform would not follow Twitter and fact-check claims by President Donald Trump.
· "I believe strongly that Facebook shouldn't be the arbiter of truth of everything that people say online," said Zuckerberg.
· On Tuesday, Twitter for the first time added a...
Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg disagrees with Twitter’s decision to flag some of President Trump’s tweets over mail-in voting as “misleading”, saying the social media platform “made the wrong decision.” Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.
The White House said President Donald Trump will sign an executive order on social media companies. According to Reuters, Trump threatened to shut down sites that allegedly silence conservative voices...