Mark Zuckerberg told Fox News that Facebook will not fact-check Trump's false claims as Twitter did

Business Insider Thursday, 28 May 2020
Mark Zuckerberg told Fox News that Facebook will not fact-check Trump's false claims as Twitter did· Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg told Fox News on Wednesday that his platform would not follow Twitter and fact-check claims by President Donald Trump.
· "I believe strongly that Facebook shouldn't be the arbiter of truth of everything that people say online," said Zuckerberg.
· On Tuesday, Twitter for the first time added a...
Video credit: Veuer - Published
News video: Zuckerberg Says Facebook Won’t Be ‘Arbiter of Truth’, After Twitter Flags Trump Tweets

Zuckerberg Says Facebook Won’t Be ‘Arbiter of Truth’, After Twitter Flags Trump Tweets 01:10

 Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg disagrees with Twitter’s decision to flag some of President Trump’s tweets over mail-in voting as “misleading”, saying the social media platform “made the wrong decision.” Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

