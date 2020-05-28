Home Depot takes up to 50% off patio furniture from Hampton Bay, more today only Thursday, 28 May 2020 ( 18 hours ago )

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering patio furniture and more *up to 50% off*. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Hampton Bay Bayhurt 5-piece Outdoor Dining Set at *$499*. It originally sold for $699 but trends around $600. This set includes a stylish round table and four matching chairs. It’s a great option for small dinner parties or as a secondary seating area for guests. Hampton Bay covers its cushion in a special proprietary material that promises will help keep them looking sharp for years to come. Rated 4/5 stars. Hit the jump for additional top picks from today’s sale.



The post Home Depot takes up to 50% off patio furniture from Hampton Bay, more today only appeared first on 9to5Toys.

