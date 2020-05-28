Global  

Elon Musk said he spent 3 to 4 years working on SpaceX's new spacesuits, and hopes the design gets kids 'fired up' about astronauts

Business Insider Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
Elon Musk said he spent 3 to 4 years working on SpaceX's new spacesuits, and hopes the design gets kids 'fired up' about astronauts· SpaceX designed new spacesuits for NASA astronauts to wear on the rocket company's Crew Dragon spaceship.
· The company's first crewed launch was originally scheduled for Wednesday but has been pushed back to Saturday. It will be the first time an American spacecraft has carried astronauts since 2011.
· Elon Musk said on...
Video credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA
News video: SpaceX Set To Become First Private Company To Launch Astronauts Into Space

SpaceX Set To Become First Private Company To Launch Astronauts Into Space 02:48

 Elon Musk's Hawthorne-based SpaceX will seek to make history Wednesday afternoon and become the first private company to launch a crewed mission into space.

Historic SpaceX U.S. crew launch scrubbed due to weather [Video]

Historic SpaceX U.S. crew launch scrubbed due to weather

SpaceX, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk's private rocket company, was forced by foul weather to scrub a planned launch on Wednesday of two Americans into orbit from Florida, a mission that would be..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:05
First SpaceX launch delayed because of bad weather [Video]

First SpaceX launch delayed because of bad weather

Nasa has postponed its first launch of astronauts from US soil in nine years due to bad weather. Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley were set to travel to the International Space Station (ISS) on a..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:38

