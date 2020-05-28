Brother’s monochrome laser printer is $55 and ideal for at-home offices Thursday, 28 May 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Staples offers the Brother HL-L2320D Monochrome Laser Printer for *$54.99 shipped* when promo code *27659* is applied during checkout. As a comparison, it typically sells for $70 or more. Today’s deal beats the Amazon all-time low by $5 and tops our previous mention by the same amount. There’s plenty of reasons to go with a laser printer, particularly at a budget-friendly price like this. A low maintenance design, long-lasting cartridges, and fast print times are just a few reasons to make the switch from Inkjet. This model features automatic duplex printing, USB connectivity, and a 250-sheet capacity. Rated 4.4/5 stars.



Staples offers the Brother HL-L2320D Monochrome Laser Printer for *$54.99 shipped* when promo code *27659* is applied during checkout. As a comparison, it typically sells for $70 or more. Today's deal beats the Amazon all-time low by $5 and tops our previous mention by the same amount. There's plenty of reasons to go with a laser printer, particularly at a budget-friendly price like this. A low maintenance design, long-lasting cartridges, and fast print times are just a few reasons to make the switch from Inkjet. This model features automatic duplex printing, USB connectivity, and a 250-sheet capacity. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

