Brother’s monochrome laser printer is $55 and ideal for at-home offices
Thursday, 28 May 2020 () Staples offers the Brother HL-L2320D Monochrome Laser Printer for *$54.99 shipped* when promo code *27659* is applied during checkout. As a comparison, it typically sells for $70 or more. Today’s deal beats the Amazon all-time low by $5 and tops our previous mention by the same amount. There’s plenty of reasons to go with a laser printer, particularly at a budget-friendly price like this. A low maintenance design, long-lasting cartridges, and fast print times are just a few reasons to make the switch from Inkjet. This model features automatic duplex printing, USB connectivity, and a 250-sheet capacity. Rated 4.4/5 stars.
more…
The post Brother’s monochrome laser printer is $55 and ideal for at-home offices appeared first on 9to5Toys.
The convenience of printing has, over the years, become less of a luxury and more of a necessity. with the likes of families, students and small businesses needing in-house access to physical documents..
Credit: In The Know Wibbitz Duration: 01:02Published