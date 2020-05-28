No, Bluetooth doesn't use cellular data — here's how the popular wireless technology connects your devices Thursday, 28 May 2020 ( 5 days ago )

· *Bluetooth doesn't use data, but instead uses short-range radio waves to connect devices. *

· *You can use Bluetooth devices even if you don't have cellular service or an internet connection.*

· *If you think that your Bluetooth connection is using data, it's more likely that an app you're using is the culprit.*

