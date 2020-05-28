Global  

German federal court squashes consent opt-outs for non-functional cookies

TechCrunch Thursday, 28 May 2020
Yet another stake through the dark-patterned heart of consentless online tracking. Following a key cookie consent ruling by Europe’s top court last year, Germany’s Federal Court (BGH) has today handed down its own ‘Planet49’ decision — overturning an earlier appeal ruling when judges in a district court had allowed a pre-checked box to stand for […]
