Thursday, 28 May 2020 ( 2 days ago )

After announcing an impressive library of SNK games earlier this month, Twitch Prime is ready to unveil June’s free Apex Legends loot and much more. Twitch Prime has been steadily offering up its members (*free* to join for Amazon Prime members) a string of free PC games, in-game loot/DLC, and much more. It is focusing on the next batch of freebie titles as well as the first SNK games drop, and a series of free in-game loot boxes for tiles like Apex Legends, DOOM Eternal, FIFA Ultimate Team, and much more. Head below for all the details. more…



The post Twitch Prime unveils five FREE games for June + Apex Legends loot, and more appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

