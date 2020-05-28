Hulu is launching an official Watch Party feature

Thursday, 28 May 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Hulu Watch Party | Image: Hulu



Hulu is starting to test a Watch Party feature that’ll allow subscribers to simultaneously watch a show or movie while hanging out in a group chat room.



Watch parties have grown increasingly popular over the past couple of months as friends and family who are social distancing look for new ways to connect. The services that enabled those watch parties have tended to be third-party offerings, though. There isn’t a built-in way to stream Netflix or Disney Plus with a friend.



"Hulu’s the first major service to build the feature in on its own"



This makes Hulu the first of the major streaming services to really tap into this growing trend. The feature begins launching today, but its availability is unfortunately very limited for the time being:


