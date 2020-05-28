Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hulu is launching an official Watch Party feature

The Verge Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
Hulu Watch Party | Image: Hulu

Hulu is starting to test a Watch Party feature that’ll allow subscribers to simultaneously watch a show or movie while hanging out in a group chat room.

Watch parties have grown increasingly popular over the past couple of months as friends and family who are social distancing look for new ways to connect. The services that enabled those watch parties have tended to be third-party offerings, though. There isn’t a built-in way to stream Netflix or Disney Plus with a friend.

"Hulu’s the first major service to build the feature in on its own"

This makes Hulu the first of the major streaming services to really tap into this growing trend. The feature begins launching today, but its availability is unfortunately very limited for the time being:...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Hulu is testing an official Watch Party feature (for some viewers)

In this era of social distancing, online watch parties — watching online content in sync with friends — have become commonplace, but doing so usually...
The Next Web Also reported by •MacRumours.comTechCrunchMashableengadget

Plex launches a co-watching experience for its on-demand library and users’ personal media

Virtual viewing parties that let people watch video together remotely have become a popular way to stay connected with friends and family amid the coronavirus...
TechCrunch


Tweets about this

eggry

eggry RT @verge: Hulu is launching an official Watch Party feature https://t.co/3K3nMG8eku https://t.co/bsIwDinaGf 56 minutes ago

augustkobs

✨ William ✨ 💻 Virtual watch parties have boomed while people social distance. Hulu is launching an official Watch Party feature… https://t.co/HwmWFQsS5M 3 hours ago

DaveMichels

Dave Michels Hulu is launching an official Watch Party feature: Hulu Watch Party | Image: Hulu Hulu is starting to test a Watch… https://t.co/SsLfiMprfL 3 hours ago

jasshans

Bogdan, Gheorghe De ce nu fac toti asta? Hulu is launching an official Watch Party feature https://t.co/Az8xBeszjG via @Verge 3 hours ago

dsrbroadway

Dan R. Okay who's up for a watch party? I have this feature and I wanna test it out! -- @Hulu is launching an official Wat… https://t.co/aewxHV1rEj 4 hours ago

Ranzware

Ranzware IS Co. Hulu is launching an official Watch Party feature https://t.co/Z3h88S5jpk #Tech #Technews #Ranzware 6 hours ago

DerekTMcKinney

Derek T McKinney 🤓🤔👍 #knownews #tech #TheVerge Hulu is launching an official Watch Party feature Hulu Watch Party | Image: https://t.co/ygv5J1lCRf 6 hours ago

itsnerdnews

nerdlynews Hulu is launching an official Watch Party feature https://t.co/tKQ1F8E9JQ 6 hours ago