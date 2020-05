Thursday, 28 May 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Starling Bank, the U.K.-based challenger bank founded by banking veteran Anne Boden, has raised an additional £40 million in funding, TechCrunch has learned. The round is led by existing backers, Harry McPike’s JTC and Merian Chrysalis Investment Company Limited, and adds to the £60 million raised in February this year. Now boasting 1.4 million accounts, […] 👓 View full article