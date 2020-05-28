Need some extra USB-C cables? Amazon’s 9-foot 5-pack is now $25 (Reg. $50) Thursday, 28 May 2020 ( 46 minutes ago )

Amazon is now offering a 5-pack of its 9-foot AmazonBasics USB-C cables for *$24.84 with free shipping* for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $47 or so, the 5-pack has been sliding down in price over the last few months and is now at a new Amazon all-time low. This is a great chance to score some extra charging cables for your MacBooks, Chromebooks, compatible Galaxy devices, and more. This is a 5-pack of 9-foot USB-C 2.0 cables with an up to 480Mb/s data transfer speed and a power output of 5V/3A. It ships with a 1-year warranty and carries a 4+ star rating from over 5,600 Amazon customers. More details below. more…



