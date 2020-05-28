YouTube’s new chapters feature is rolling out on desktop and mobile

Thursday, 28 May 2020 ( 23 hours ago )

On mobile, YouTube’s new chapters feature provides haptic feedback when you reach a new chapter | Photo by Cameron Faulkner / The Verge



YouTube is releasing its new video chapters feature today to all users on desktop, phones, and tablets. The chapters, which soft-launched in early April, make it easy to skip to precisely where you want to go in a video, like a book. It’s not rocket science. It helps me get exactly where I want to go, then it gets out of the way.



On desktop, a video with chapters won’t look all that different from how videos have always looked. In fact, the biggest change is barely noticeable: the bar used to show video progress will have little black breaks in it to indicate where each chapter ends and a new one begins. When you scrub over a section with your mouse, you’ll then see the title of the chapter it’s in.



"Chapters rely wholly on timestamps"



