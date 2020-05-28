Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

YouTube’s new chapters feature is rolling out on desktop and mobile

The Verge Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
YouTube’s new chapters feature is rolling out on desktop and mobileOn mobile, YouTube’s new chapters feature provides haptic feedback when you reach a new chapter | Photo by Cameron Faulkner / The Verge

YouTube is releasing its new video chapters feature today to all users on desktop, phones, and tablets. The chapters, which soft-launched in early April, make it easy to skip to precisely where you want to go in a video, like a book. It’s not rocket science. It helps me get exactly where I want to go, then it gets out of the way.

On desktop, a video with chapters won’t look all that different from how videos have always looked. In fact, the biggest change is barely noticeable: the bar used to show video progress will have little black breaks in it to indicate where each chapter ends and a new one begins. When you scrub over a section with your mouse, you’ll then see the title of the chapter it’s in.

"Chapters rely wholly on timestamps"

T...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Twitter testing its new reply-limiting feature [Video]

Twitter testing its new reply-limiting feature

Twitter on Wednesday announced that it is testing a new feature that will allow users to decide who can and who cannot reply to their tweets.According to The Verge some of the Twitter accounts are..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published
Lil Nas X is already having a blast with Twitter's new feature [Video]

Lil Nas X is already having a blast with Twitter's new feature

Lil Nas X is no stranger to confused fans.the “Old Town Road” singer has long used social media to interact with his fans in surprising, yet comical, ways.The same was true on May 20, when the..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:14Published

Related news from verified sources

YouTube Rolls Out ‘Video Chapters’ Feature For Android, iOS And Desktop

YouTube has rolled out a brand new Video Chapters feature on the platform so that the viewers can easily get to the part of the video they want to watch. This...
Fossbytes

YouTube Rolls Out 'Chapters' Feature to Mark Specific Content in a Video

YouTube is rolling out a new Chapters feature across mobile and web that should make searching through a video for specific content a lot less annoying. One of...
MacRumours.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AntworksDigital

Antworks Digital YouTube is rolling out a new Chapters feature across mobile and web that should make searching through a video for… https://t.co/atjalNkW1s 24 minutes ago

encipherrun03

Yashwanth RT @verge: YouTube’s new chapters feature is rolling out on desktop and mobile https://t.co/8q062RGNYT https://t.co/44NFO1k5IR 3 hours ago

manashalder84

Manas Halder YouTube starts rolling out video chapters feature on desktop, mobile https://t.co/Xbuei5tNxZ 4 hours ago

bablogger

AJ / Nitesh YouTube's new video chapters feature rolling out on desktop, mobile https://t.co/9tLkDwo1ec 4 hours ago

OfficialGadget2

Gadget2 YouTube starts rolling out video chapters feature on desktop, mobile https://t.co/lGqDtmDJmo #technology @YouTube… https://t.co/pnzhZ4ybPP 4 hours ago

marketchanakya

Market Chanakya YouTube starts rolling out video chapters feature on desktop, mobile https://t.co/zgYrIaugnK 4 hours ago

dt_next

DT Next #YouTube has started rolling out its video chapters features with the aim of helping its users on desktop, mobile o… https://t.co/br1v7ecSLb 5 hours ago

Newskarnataka

News Karnataka YouTube starts rolling out video chapters feature on desktop, mobile https://t.co/bov4koyd3z #news #headlines https://t.co/ebuYsltXcv 5 hours ago