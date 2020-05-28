Global  

Legal and tech policy experts say Trump's executive order draft cracking down on social media companies is dead on arrival

Business Insider Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
Legal and tech policy experts say Trump's executive order draft cracking down on social media companies is dead on arrival· President Donald Trump is set to sign an executive order seeking to crack down on social media companies after Twitter took the rare step this week of adding fact-checking labels to two of his tweets.
· A draft of the order obtained by Business Insider shows Trump is mainly attempting to empower federal regulators to...
Video credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Trump to sign social media order: White House

Trump to sign social media order: White House 01:30

 On Wednesday White House officials said U.S. President Donald Trump will sign an executive order on social media companies Thursday, but gave no further details, escalating Trump's ongoing feud with Twitter. Gloria Tso reports.

