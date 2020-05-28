Amazon.com is down for many in the US

Thursday, 28 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge



Amazon.com appears to be down for many people in the US. A number of Verge staffers are unable to access the site, and there are countless user reports of an outage across the country pouring in on Downdetector.



It’s not unprecedented for Amazon’s internet services to have an outage. In 2017, Amazon’s widely used cloud computing division, AWS, had an outage that took down many other services and websites that relied on it. But it is exceedingly rare for Amazon’s main e-commerce site to go down like this.



We’ve reached out to the company for more information, including whether this outage is extending beyond the US and whether it affects other platforms like AWS, Prime Video, or Twitch.



Developing... Illustration by Alex Castro / The VergeAmazon.com appears to be down for many people in the US. A number of Verge staffers are unable to access the site, and there are countless user reports of an outage across the country pouring in on Downdetector.It’s not unprecedented for Amazon’s internet services to have an outage. In 2017, Amazon’s widely used cloud computing division, AWS, had an outage that took down many other services and websites that relied on it. But it is exceedingly rare for Amazon’s main e-commerce site to go down like this.We’ve reached out to the company for more information, including whether this outage is extending beyond the US and whether it affects other platforms like AWS, Prime Video, or Twitch.Developing... 👓 View full article

