Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Amazon.com is down for many in the US

The Verge Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
Amazon.com is down for many in the USIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Amazon.com appears to be down for many people in the US. A number of Verge staffers are unable to access the site, and there are countless user reports of an outage across the country pouring in on Downdetector.

It’s not unprecedented for Amazon’s internet services to have an outage. In 2017, Amazon’s widely used cloud computing division, AWS, had an outage that took down many other services and websites that relied on it. But it is exceedingly rare for Amazon’s main e-commerce site to go down like this.

We’ve reached out to the company for more information, including whether this outage is extending beyond the US and whether it affects other platforms like AWS, Prime Video, or Twitch.

Developing...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

COVID-19 Keyword Blocking Is Down 88%: IAS’ Utzschneider [Video]

COVID-19 Keyword Blocking Is Down 88%: IAS’ Utzschneider

Education, technology and facts may now be winning back some advertisers who fled news at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. In this video discussion with John Montgomery, GroupM's EVP of brand..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 15:48Published
Semantics & Suitability Bring Brands Back To News: CNN’s Cook [Video]

Semantics & Suitability Bring Brands Back To News: CNN’s Cook

Slowly but surely, publishers, broadcasters, agencies and industry bodies may be changing the minds of advertisers who, at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, pulled spending from news. Back in March,..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 05:34Published

Tweets about this

swampconcept

blandon there's no need to get into conspiracy theories about why amazon was down for 15 minutes. of course trump is not re… https://t.co/oHL2GvKPq6 3 minutes ago

bestsellerblume

Bea Eschen RT @BookDuke: ★★★★★ DARK FLIGHT - 'I found this book to be the best in the series so far. I was unable to put it down with so many twists a… 6 minutes ago

HikariMagazine

𝔸𝕝𝕖𝕩𝕒𝕟𝕕𝕖𝕣 𝕄𝕚𝕝𝕝𝕚𝕒𝕟 RT @verge: https://t.co/hclcqICIX1 is down for many in the US https://t.co/3LodgzgKIO https://t.co/83JUGdyK2z 7 minutes ago

ThadFromVA

Thaddeus Dixon RT @13NewsNow: Amazon's website is down for many in the US https://t.co/NkELGtrScV 10 minutes ago

LifeNickin

NickinLife @amazon Shame on Amazon for shutting down their customer service help line. Shame on Amazon for dramatically raisin… https://t.co/fF2SKcLakQ 13 minutes ago

TINAmazonNews

TIN-Amazon News Feed https://t.co/mrmiOEUyzZ appears to be down for many in the U.S., Verge says (The Fly) https://t.co/wFctEa98B0 14 minutes ago

fox43

WPMT FOX43 Tens of thousands of users reported they weren't able to access Amazon on Thursday afternoon. https://t.co/uwnnM1vLDw 23 minutes ago

MasonDontTweet

Mason I wouldn't be mad if a few Amazon's burned down... Ijs..... Amazon won't say how many workers have gotten COVID-1… https://t.co/AaShWUmq9P 25 minutes ago