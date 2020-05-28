Global  

What you need to know about Section 230, the controversial part of an internet law Trump targeted in a new executive order

Business Insider Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
· President Trump signed an executive order on Thursday in an attempt to rein in social-media companies, following Twitter's decision to flag two of his tweets with a fact-check label.  
· The order involves Section 230, a provision in a 1996 law that protects companies on the internet like Twitter and Facebook from being...  
· The order involves Section 230, a provision in a 1996 law that protects companies on the internet like Twitter and Facebook from being...
News video: Trump accuses social media of editorial bias, calls for regulations

Trump accuses social media of editorial bias, calls for regulations 02:32

 President Donald Trump said he will introduce legislation that may scrap or weaken a law that has long protected internet companies, including Twitter and Facebook.

