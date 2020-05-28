Global  

SpaceX gets FAA permission to fly its Starship spacecraft prototype

TechCrunch Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
SpaceX has received authorization from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to fly suborbital missions with its Starship prototype spacecraft, paving the way for test flights at its Boca Chica, Texas site. SpaceX has been hard at work readying its latest Starship prototype for low-altitude, short duration controlled flight tests, and conducted another static engine fire […]
