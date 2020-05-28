Global  

Elon Musk reaches first Tesla compensation award worth nearly $800 million

The Verge Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
Elon Musk reaches first Tesla compensation award worth nearly $800 millionXinhua/Ding Ting via Getty Images

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has unlocked the first of 12 possible stock option awards from the massive compensation plan he signed in 2018, and it’s worth nearly $800 million. The company disclosed on Thursday that Musk now has the option to buy 1.69 million of its shares because Tesla eclipsed $20 billion in total revenue over the last four quarters and a market capitalization of more than $100 billion — the first in a series of tandem milestones Tesla must hit for Musk to realize the full value of the plan.

Tesla’s stock price was $805.81 when the markets closed on Thursday, meaning those shares are worth about $1.36 billion. But Musk only has to pay a $350.02 per share “strike price” to get them, according to the agreement, or a total of...
