Elon Musk reaches first Tesla compensation award worth nearly $800 million
Thursday, 28 May 2020 () Xinhua/Ding Ting via Getty Images
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has unlocked the first of 12 possible stock option awards from the massive compensation plan he signed in 2018, and it’s worth nearly $800 million. The company disclosed on Thursday that Musk now has the option to buy 1.69 million of its shares because Tesla eclipsed $20 billion in total revenue over the last four quarters and a market capitalization of more than $100 billion — the first in a series of tandem milestones Tesla must hit for Musk to realize the full value of the plan.
Tesla’s stock price was $805.81 when the markets closed on Thursday, meaning those shares are worth about $1.36 billion. But Musk only has to pay a $350.02 per share “strike price” to get them, according to the agreement, or a total of...
Tesla CEO Elon Musk unlocked the first part of his $55 billion compensation package. According to Business Insider, Musk does not take a salary from the company. Tesla had to reach $20 billion in revenue and a sustained market cap of $100 billion before Musk could receive his package. Now Musk can...
Tesla has awarded its CEO, Elon Musk, with the first out of 12 performance-based payouts — and it's worth over a whopping $700 million.
