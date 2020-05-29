Twitter responds to Trump executive order on social media calling it a 'reactionary and politicized approach to a landmark law'
Friday, 29 May 2020 () · Twitter responded to President Donald Trump signing of an executive order that targets social media companies.
· Twitter was singled out in the order, after days of feuding with the president.
· The company called "a reactionary and politicized approach to a landmark law."
