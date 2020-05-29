Global  

Twitter responds to Trump executive order on social media calling it a 'reactionary and politicized approach to a landmark law'

Business Insider Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
Twitter responds to Trump executive order on social media calling it a 'reactionary and politicized approach to a landmark law'· Twitter responded to President Donald Trump signing of an executive order that targets social media companies. 
· Twitter was singled out in the order, after days of feuding with the president.
· The company called "a reactionary and politicized approach to a landmark law."
