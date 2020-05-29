Twitter hides Trump tweet for violating rules about glorifying violence

Friday, 29 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Donald Trump's war with Twitter looks likely to heat up after the social media site hid one of the president's tweets for "glorifying violence". Tweeting about people in people in Minneapolis protesting about the killing of George Floyd by a police officer, Trump referred to the protestors as "thugs". He then went on to say "any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts" -- and it was this phrase which fell foul of Twitter rules.


