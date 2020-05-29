Twitter hides Trump tweet for violating rules about glorifying violence
Friday, 29 May 2020 () Donald Trump's war with Twitter looks likely to heat up after the social media site hid one of the president's tweets for "glorifying violence". Tweeting about people in people in Minneapolis protesting about the killing of George Floyd by a police officer, Trump referred to the protestors as "thugs". He then went on to say "any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts" -- and it was this phrase which fell foul of Twitter rules. See also: Trump threatens to close social media platforms following Twitter spat Trump accuses Twitter of 2020 election… [Continue Reading]
Twitter has placed a warning on one of Donald Trump's tweets about protests in Minneapolis, saying the president violated the platform's rules about "glorifying violence". Trump had lashed out at crowds in the city protesting over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in...
Twitter hid a tweet from President Donald Trump on Friday, accusing him of breaking its rules by "glorifying violence" in a message that said looters at protests...
