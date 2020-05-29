Apple’s official Magic Keyboards for Mac and latest iPad Pro see rare discounts

Friday, 29 May 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Amazon offers the Apple Magic Wireless Keyboard with Numeric Keypad in Space Gray for *$130 shipped*. As a comparison, it typically sells for $149. Today’s deal is a $19 savings from the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention, as well as an Amazon all-time low. Magic Keyboard takes Apple design, cuts the wires, and delivers a sleek typing experience for your Mac. It comes with a built-in battery that can be recharged via Lightning cable. Best of all? It automatically pairs with Macs, so you don’t have to go through that annoying Bluetooth setup. This model is rarely discounted with its integrated numerical pad.



Rocking the latest iPad Pro? Apple has the 11-inch Magic Keyboard on sale for *$289.98*, which is nearly $10 off and matching the best we’ve seen. Notable features here include a refresh keyboard and Apple’s stunning floating-mount for your iPad. It also has integrated USB-C charging and more.



