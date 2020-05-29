Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Muscle Milk protein powder/shakes 30% off today at Amazon, deals from $26.50

9to5Toys Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
Amazon is now offering a notable collection of Muscle Milk deals. The 24-pack of Muscle Milk Pro Series Protein Shakes (Intense Vanilla & Knockout Chocolate) is down to *$35.71 shipped* after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $44, today’s offer is 30% off the going rate, the lowest price we can find, and a perfect time to stock up. Each carton contains 32-grams of protein along with just 1-gram of sugar and 160 calories. Perfect for before or after workouts, or just as a snack, it also contains 20 essential vitamins and minerals, is gluten-free and is “suitable for most individuals that are sensitive to lactose.” Rated 4+ stars from over 2,100 Amazon customers. More Muscle Milk deals below. more…

The post Muscle Milk protein powder/shakes 30% off today at Amazon, deals from $26.50 appeared first on 9to5Toys.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Children sick after parents are allegedly sold fake baby formula [Video]

Children sick after parents are allegedly sold fake baby formula

HUNAN, CHINA — Chinese authorities in Hunan are currently investigating a baby product shop following reports of five children being diagnosed with rickets after consuming fake milk powder sold by..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 02:12Published
Amazon Deals | Greg's Geek Fix [Video]

Amazon Deals | Greg's Geek Fix

The “Today’s Deals” section is returning to the Amazon home page. This is a sign that the company is returning to normal operations and is finally able to keep up with some of the unpresidented..

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 00:38Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

9to5toys

9to5Toys Muscle Milk protein powder/shakes 30% off today at Amazon, deals from $26.50 https://t.co/p2Hysj7ANE by @justinkahnmusic 1 hour ago

BDaMonsta

Rookie Angler @butterfliesblue My almond milk has one gram of protein per serving. My protein powder is at about 25 grams per ser… https://t.co/dHIUVzHvUe 16 hours ago

debthekidd

Deb The Kidd Williams @CornBreadTone I use muscle milk powder, tastes good . I suggest finding other protein in the form of food, you're already tall and lanky 😂 22 hours ago

iamjuliet___

Juliet Morning protein shake. I forgot how tart blackberries are but at least I don’t take the muscle milk powder at all 22 hours ago

bestdoghouseusa

doghouseusa Muscle Milk Genuine Protein Powder, Vanilla Cr me, 32g Protein, 4.94 Pound https://t.co/p0OGaXaQd8 https://t.co/jh4mL0569W 1 day ago

AsUpergrl

Neurodivergently Queer @sarahcoldheart The problem is....I eat those snacks rather than proper meals. I've had Bob's Red Mill pea protein… https://t.co/BbnuEcZktq 3 days ago

jclarkson203

Josh Clarkson @HeyMan800 Gotta put at least 500 calories of muscle milk protein powder in there too to make sure it’s a complete meal 6 days ago