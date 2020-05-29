Report: The Last of Us II and other PS4 games are compatible with PS5, more Friday, 29 May 2020 ( 6 days ago )

With Sony’s new flagship console set for release this holiday season, some are still wondering how PS5 backward compatibility will work. Not to mention whether or not the last run of PS4 games will be compatible with the new console later this year. A pair of reports is shedding new light into how this might work when PlayStation 5 finally hits store shelves in 2020. Head below for all the details. more…



The post Report: The Last of Us II and other PS4 games are compatible with PS5, more appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related videos from verified sources Trusting mother cow drops off her newborn calf with the babysitter



Fiona is an exceptional young mother. She's just had her first calf, Hope, who is only three days old. Normally, young cow mothers are not trusting enough of people to come close, even if they.. Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 00:52 Published 6 days ago Trusting mother cow drops off newborn calf with the babysitter



Fiona is an exceptional young mother. She's just had her first calf, Hope, who is only three days old. Normally, cow mothers are not trusting enough of people to come close, even if they know them.. Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 01:20 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this