Facebook has done nothing with a Trump post that threatens shooting Minneapolis protesters even as Twitter hides it for 'glorifying violence' (FB, TWTR)
Friday, 29 May 2020 () · *On Monday, a 46-year-old black man named George Floyd died in Minneapolis after a white police officer pinned him to the ground by the neck for several minutes during an arrest.*
· *Following Floyd's death, protesters took to the streets and have continued protesting throughout the week. On Thursday night, a Minneapolis...
Mark Zuckerberg Says Facebook Shouldn’t Be the ‘Arbiter of Truth’ Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has seemingly sided with Donald Trump in his recent feud against Twitter. Twitter came under fire by the president after fact-checking his tweet about mail-in ballot fraud, as well as censoring his...