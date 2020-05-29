Vantrue’s N2 Dual Dash Camera records inside and out for $100 (Reg. $130+)
Friday, 29 May 2020 () Vantrue via Newegg is offering its N2 Dual Dash Camera for *$99.99* *shipped*. Normally $150, it’s on sale at Amazon for $130 right now. Today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. Offering dual lenses, this dash camera records both outside and inside of your vehicle at the same time. It can record either 1080p when capturing from a single lens or 720p if you’re using both. Whether you’re an Uber or Lyft driver or just want to keep an eye on what happens inside of your vehicle at all times, this dash camera is it. Vantrue’s N2 dash camera really gives you a lot of flexibility while driving, ensuring that you’re in control of what all is recorded. Rated 3.9/5 stars.
more…
