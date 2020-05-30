Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Toyota’s first plug-in hybrid RAV4 Prime priced a skosh under $40,000

TechCrunch Saturday, 30 May 2020 ()
When Toyota unveiled the 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime in November, the vehicle garnered a lot of attention because it achieved two seemingly conflicting goals. It was Toyota’s most fuel efficient and one of its most powerful vehicles. Now, it’s getting praise for managing a base price under $40,000. Toyota said Friday that the standard trim […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: AutoMotions - Published
News video: 2021 Toyota Sienna Limited Preview

2021 Toyota Sienna Limited Preview 01:13

 Aiming to redefine the segment, the fourth generation Toyota Sienna reimagines the minivan to support a wider array of life stages and activities. With a standard hybrid powertrain now across all trims and an array of new tech and amenities, the 2021 Toyota Sienna raises the bar for style, safety,...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

2021 Toyota Venza Exterior Design [Video]

2021 Toyota Venza Exterior Design

With a striking new debut, Toyota is breaking the sameness barrier in the midsize two-row crossover utility vehicle (CUV) category. The all-new 2021 Venza delivers an intuitive driving experience with..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:18Published
2021 Toyota Sienna Family Preview [Video]

2021 Toyota Sienna Family Preview

Aiming to redefine the segment, the fourth generation Toyota Sienna reimagines the minivan to support a wider array of life stages and activities. With a standard hybrid powertrain now across all trims..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:16Published

Tweets about this

AjdiTechnology

Ajdi Technology Toyota’s first plug-in hybrid RAV4 Prime priced a skosh under $40,000 When Toyota unveiled the 2021 Toyota RAV4 Pr… https://t.co/8eupWJXpxK 2 minutes ago

onlinelisting

Online Listing Toyota’s first plug-in hybrid RAV4 Prime priced a skosh under $40,000: When Toyota unveiled the 2021 Toyota RAV4 Pr… https://t.co/Kuh5bvPOne 2 minutes ago

trendlynews_in

Trendly News In Toyota’s first plug-in hybrid RAV4 Prime priced a skosh under $40,000 https://t.co/704xTPay5b 4 minutes ago

TechGeekRebel

TECH|GEEK|REBEL Toyota’s first plug-in hybrid RAV4 Prime priced a skosh under $40,000 https://t.co/L4qBf6Ib9Q #tech #business #money https://t.co/IPEjDxfHzA 7 minutes ago

onlinelisting

Online Listing Toyota’s first plug-in hybrid RAV4 Prime priced a skosh under $40,000: When Toyota unveiled the 2021 Toyota RAV4 Pr… https://t.co/OrJmZ9W67h 10 minutes ago

iPhone__Fashion

iPhone case Fashion Toyota’s first plug-in hybrid RAV4 Prime priced a skosh under $40,000 https://t.co/8e0Rox1hdr 12 minutes ago

tech_dyno

TechDyno.com Toyota’s first plug-in hybrid RAV4 Prime priced a skosh under $40,000 https://t.co/svLTiLL6bS 27 minutes ago

KenRendonM

Kenneth A. Rendón☯️🇻🇪 🇧🇷 🇺🇲 RT @TechCrunch: Toyota's first plug-in hybrid RAV4 Prime priced a skosh under $40,000 https://t.co/kjH6rcPROm by @kirstenkorosec 31 minutes ago