Toyota’s first plug-in hybrid RAV4 Prime priced a skosh under $40,000
Saturday, 30 May 2020 () When Toyota unveiled the 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime in November, the vehicle garnered a lot of attention because it achieved two seemingly conflicting goals. It was Toyota’s most fuel efficient and one of its most powerful vehicles. Now, it’s getting praise for managing a base price under $40,000. Toyota said Friday that the standard trim […]
Aiming to redefine the segment, the fourth generation Toyota Sienna reimagines the minivan to support a wider array of life stages and activities. With a standard hybrid powertrain now across all trims and an array of new tech and amenities, the 2021 Toyota Sienna raises the bar for style, safety,...
With a striking new debut, Toyota is breaking the sameness barrier in the midsize two-row crossover utility vehicle (CUV) category. The all-new 2021 Venza delivers an intuitive driving experience with..
Aiming to redefine the segment, the fourth generation Toyota Sienna reimagines the minivan to support a wider array of life stages and activities. With a standard hybrid powertrain now across all trims..
Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 02:16Published
Tweets about this
Ajdi Technology Toyota’s first plug-in hybrid RAV4 Prime priced a skosh under $40,000
When Toyota unveiled the 2021 Toyota RAV4 Pr… https://t.co/8eupWJXpxK 2 minutes ago
Online Listing Toyota’s first plug-in hybrid RAV4 Prime priced a skosh under $40,000: When Toyota unveiled the 2021 Toyota RAV4 Pr… https://t.co/Kuh5bvPOne 2 minutes ago
Trendly News In Toyota’s first plug-in hybrid RAV4 Prime priced a skosh under $40,000 https://t.co/704xTPay5b 4 minutes ago