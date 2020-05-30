‘Mitron’ Not An Indian App, Rebranded Version Of Pakistan’s App TicTic
Saturday, 30 May 2020 () The Indian TikTok alternative Mitron that recently crossed 5 million downloads on the Google Play Store has been found to be a rebranded version of a Pakistani app named TicTic. As per the latest reports by The Quint, The Mitron app’s original name was TicTic and it was created by a Pakistani-firm named QBoxus. The […]
The post 'Mitron' Not An Indian App, Rebranded Version Of Pakistan's App TicTic appeared first on Fossbytes.
