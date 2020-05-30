Global  

‘Mitron’ Not An Indian App, Rebranded Version Of Pakistan’s App TicTic

Fossbytes Saturday, 30 May 2020 ()
The Indian TikTok alternative Mitron that recently crossed 5 million downloads on the Google Play Store has been found to be a rebranded version of a Pakistani app named TicTic. As per the latest reports by The Quint, The Mitron app’s original name was TicTic and it was created by a Pakistani-firm named QBoxus. The […]

The post ‘Mitron’ Not An Indian App, Rebranded Version Of Pakistan’s App TicTic appeared first on Fossbytes.
Mrityunjay50

Mrityunjay Pathak TikTok’s Desi Version ‘Mitron’ is a Repackage of Pakistan’s TicTic https://t.co/bMXiUOU424 5 hours ago

Qboxus1

Qboxus Did you know, the so-called Indian App #Mitron that has been viral recently is just a rebranded version of the… https://t.co/3PGydoEuyQ 17 hours ago

globosoft

SQureshi RT @haqsmusings: #TikTok’s Desi Version #MitronApp Popular in #India is a Copy of #Pakistan’s #TicTic App. Analysis of its source code reve… 18 hours ago

haqsmusings

Riaz Haq #TikTok’s Desi Version #MitronApp Popular in #India is a Copy of #Pakistan’s #TicTic App. Analysis of its source co… https://t.co/8CDM8oWST6 19 hours ago

Rajahindustanie

Raja Hindustani @kunalkamra88 TikTok’s Desi Version, ‘Mitron’ is a Repackage or Rebadged of #Pakistan’s TicTic.😊😁😂😳 https://t.co/dP4HSiITIP 19 hours ago

pakistaninews

Pakistan News TikTok’s Desi Version ‘Mitron’ is a Repackage of Pakistan’s TicTic. #pakistan https://t.co/cFNYrlAw1I 19 hours ago

RKJA22

RishabhKJain RT @amitbhawani: Did you know, the so called Indian App #Mitron that has been viral recently is just a rebranded version of the #TicTic App… 19 hours ago

Rajahindustanie

Raja Hindustani TikTok’s Desi Version, ‘Mitron’ is a Repackage or Rebadged of #Pakistan’s TicTic.😊😁😂😳 https://t.co/dP4HSiITIP 20 hours ago