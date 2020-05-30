Making the Grade: COVID-19 allowed Google Classroom to shine, while iTunes U hasn’t been updated in years Saturday, 30 May 2020 ( 1 day ago )

As it became apparent that COVID–19 would send schools home, many IT directors suddenly had to build out distant learning solutions overnight. Since then, I’ve read about countless deployments of Google Classroom, Schoology, and other Learning Management Solutions being used to support at-home learning. There is one app I’ve not seen a single mention of during COVID–19, and that is iTunes U. more…



The post Making the Grade: COVID-19 allowed Google Classroom to shine, while iTunes U hasn’t been updated in years appeared first on 9to5Mac. As it became apparent that COVID–19 would send schools home, many IT directors suddenly had to build out distant learning solutions overnight. Since then, I’ve read about countless deployments of Google Classroom, Schoology, and other Learning Management Solutions being used to support at-home learning. There is one app I’ve not seen a single mention of during COVID–19, and that is iTunes U. more…The post Making the Grade: COVID-19 allowed Google Classroom to shine, while iTunes U hasn’t been updated in years appeared first on 9to5Mac. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related videos from verified sources Student-led movement to ban Google Classroom



It's been more than one month since students have been in the classroom. Classes are done virtually, which means students have a lot of extra time on their hands and they're keeping busy with a new.. Credit: WKBW Buffalo Duration: 02:22 Published on April 15, 2020 You Might Like

Tweets about this