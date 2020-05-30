Making the Grade: COVID-19 allowed Google Classroom to shine, while iTunes U hasn’t been updated in years
Saturday, 30 May 2020 () As it became apparent that COVID–19 would send schools home, many IT directors suddenly had to build out distant learning solutions overnight. Since then, I’ve read about countless deployments of Google Classroom, Schoology, and other Learning Management Solutions being used to support at-home learning. There is one app I’ve not seen a single mention of during COVID–19, and that is iTunes U. more…
The post Making the Grade: COVID-19 allowed Google Classroom to shine, while iTunes U hasn’t been updated in years appeared first on 9to5Mac.