SpaceX launch: Nasa astronauts blast off to the International Space Station

BBC News Saturday, 30 May 2020 ()
Two astronauts launched into orbit for historic mission to the International Space Station.
Video credit: ABC Action News - Published
News video: NASA and SpaceX make history launching American astronauts for the first time in nine years

NASA and SpaceX make history launching American astronauts for the first time in nine years 01:15

 NASA and SpaceX make history launching American astronauts for the first time in nine years

SpaceX successfully launches two Nasa astronauts into orbit in historic mission [Video]

SpaceX successfully launches two Nasa astronauts into orbit in historic mission

Elon Musk's private rocket company SpaceX has sent two Nasa astronauts into orbit. Video filmed from Titusville in Florida shows the rocket launch. Lift-off took place at Florida's Kennedy Space..

Historic SpaceX launch sends NASA astronauts into space [Video]

Historic SpaceX launch sends NASA astronauts into space

SpaceX, the private rocket company of billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, launched two Americans toward orbit from Florida on Saturday in a mission that marks the first spaceflight of NASA astronauts..

SpaceX is set to launch astronauts on Wednesday. Here's how Elon Musk's company became NASA's best shot at resurrecting American spaceflight.

SpaceX is set to launch astronauts on Wednesday. Here's how Elon Musk's company became NASA's best shot at resurrecting American spaceflight.· SpaceX is set to launch two NASA astronauts to the International Space Station on Wednesday. ·  If successful, it will be the first crewed US spacecraft...
Business Insider

Elon Musk's SpaceX Launches NASA Astronauts To ISS, Watch Live

Elon Musk is looking to make more space history ... SpaceX is attempting to launch 2 NASA astronauts to the International Space Station ... and TMZ will be live...
TMZ.com

