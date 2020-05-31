Global  

How to watch SpaceX’s first crew dock with the International Space Station

The Verge Sunday, 31 May 2020 ()
How to watch SpaceX’s first crew dock with the International Space StationOn Saturday afternoon, SpaceX launched its first human crew to space for NASA on the company’s new Crew Dragon spacecraft — but the mission isn’t over yet. After spending nearly a full day in orbit, the two passengers on board SpaceX’s vehicle, NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, will attempt to dock with the International Space Station this morning.

SpaceX’s Crew Dragon has an automatic docking system, which uses a series of sensors and cameras to help the vehicle approach the ISS and then grab on to an existing docking port. The Crew Dragon successfully tested out this technique last year when SpaceX launched a test version of the vehicle to the ISS without crew on board. But this time, the Crew Dragon will carry very precious...
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: SpaceX, NASA launch U.S. astronauts into orbit

SpaceX, NASA launch U.S. astronauts into orbit 01:13

 SpaceX, the private rocket company of billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, launched two Americans toward orbit from Florida on Saturday in a mission that marks the first spaceflight of NASA astronauts from U.S. soil in nine years.

