Inside the fight between my small Iowa hometown and a $12 billion utility over smart meters and the radiation that some residents call 'poison' Sunday, 31 May 2020 ( 2 days ago )

· Many residents in Fairfield, Iowa, home to thousands of disciples of a deceased Indian guru, claim that radiation emitted by cell phones and other devices is harmful to human health.

· Those beliefs created a problem for a local utility that began deploying radiation-emitting smart meters in 2017.

· Through... · Many residents in Fairfield, Iowa, home to thousands of disciples of a deceased Indian guru, claim that radiation emitted by cell phones and other devices is harmful to human health.· Those beliefs created a problem for a local utility that began deploying radiation-emitting smart meters in 2017.· Through 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this BioElectric Shield Inside the fight between my small Iowa hometown and a $12 billion utility over smart meters and the radiation that… https://t.co/iSQnr99lJg 7 hours ago Matt Turner Inside the fight between my small Iowa hometown and a $12 billion utility over smart meters and the radiation that… https://t.co/APXTBbUGNK 17 hours ago Mark Forest Inside the fight between my small Iowa hometown and a $12 billion utility over smart meters and the radiation that… https://t.co/ScqZWuBRwO 19 hours ago PerceptivX RT @businessinsider: Inside the fight between my small Iowa hometown and a $12 billion utility over smart meters and the radiation that som… 22 hours ago معظم وقتي لوحدي Inside the fight between my small Iowa hometown and a $12 billion utility over smart meters and the radiation that… https://t.co/qsZ2uJvdOD 1 day ago Okorie Chinaza Inside the fight between my small Iowa hometown and a $12 billion utility over smart meters and the radiation that… https://t.co/7viBSOsKHV 2 days ago 📰The_News_DIVA📰 Inside the fight between my small Iowa hometown and a $12 billion utility over smart meters and the radiation that… https://t.co/pLoQkgj2i9 2 days ago Starletta Inside the fight between my small Iowa hometown and a $12 billion utility over smart meters and the radiation that… https://t.co/hI8hVDg71V 2 days ago