SpaceX's new 'Endeavour' spaceship just made history by docking to the International Space Station with 2 NASA astronauts inside

Business Insider Sunday, 31 May 2020 ()
SpaceX's new 'Endeavour' spaceship just made history by docking to the International Space Station with 2 NASA astronauts inside· SpaceX on Saturday launched its first humans into space: veteran NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley.
· On Sunday morning, the astronauts caught up to the International Space Station inside their Endeavour spaceship — their new name for SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft — and docked it there.
· The docking marks...
Video credit: Newsvia English - Published
News video: SpaceX makes history with successful first human space launch

SpaceX makes history with successful first human space launch 03:01

 SpaceX made history on Saturday May 30, 2020, flying NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken to space aboard its Crew Dragon spacecraft using a Falcon 9 rocket. The launch, titled ‘Demo-2’, is for the final demonstration mission in the human rating process of SpaceX’s Crew Dragon and Falcon...

Related videos from verified sources

Watch: SpaceX Crew Dragon Astronauts Get Trash Disposal Instructions At International Space Station [Video]

Watch: SpaceX Crew Dragon Astronauts Get Trash Disposal Instructions At International Space Station

SpaceX Crew Dragon astronauts get trash disposal instrutions.

Credit: GeoBeats     Duration: 00:52Published
Here's Video Of SpaceX Crew Dragon Docking With International Space Station [Video]

Here's Video Of SpaceX Crew Dragon Docking With International Space Station

Crew Dragon docks with the International Space Station.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:46Published

Related news from verified sources

NASA astronauts will test new SpaceX capsule, execute spacewalks

NASA astronauts will test new SpaceX capsule, execute spacewalksOrlando FL (UPI) May 26, 2020 Astronauts heading to space from U.S. soil for the first time in nine years will test SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule and perform...
Space Daily Also reported by •NPRWorldNewsFOXNews.com

SpaceX astronaut launch: here's the rocket science it must get right

SpaceX astronaut launch: here's the rocket science it must get rightBirmingham UK (The Conversation) May 28, 2020 Two NASA astronauts, Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley, will make history by travelling to the International...
Space Daily Also reported by •Business InsiderbizjournalsWorldNewsFOXNews.com

