SpaceX's new 'Endeavour' spaceship just made history by docking to the International Space Station with 2 NASA astronauts inside
Sunday, 31 May 2020 () · SpaceX on Saturday launched its first humans into space: veteran NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley.
· On Sunday morning, the astronauts caught up to the International Space Station inside their Endeavour spaceship — their new name for SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft — and docked it there.
· The docking marks...
SpaceX made history on Saturday May 30, 2020, flying NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken to space aboard its Crew Dragon spacecraft using a Falcon 9 rocket. The launch, titled ‘Demo-2’, is for the final demonstration mission in the human rating process of SpaceX’s Crew Dragon and Falcon...
Orlando FL (UPI) May 26, 2020
Astronauts heading to space from U.S. soil for the first time in nine years will test SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule and perform... Space Daily Also reported by •NPR •WorldNews •FOXNews.com
Birmingham UK (The Conversation) May 28, 2020
Two NASA astronauts, Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley, will make history by travelling to the International... Space Daily Also reported by •Business Insider •bizjournals •WorldNews •FOXNews.com
